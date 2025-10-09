Dempze Nancy E Sells 259 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

