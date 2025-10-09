Dempze Nancy E Acquires Shares of 2,746 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

