2,352 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 185,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $264.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.94 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $271.06.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.17.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

