Optas LLC Acquires 59 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $987.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,059.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.90.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.