NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

