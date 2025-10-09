Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 165 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in CocaCola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,195,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,801,000 after acquiring an additional 885,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

