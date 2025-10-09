Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,606 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406,400 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

