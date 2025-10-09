First Merchants Corp Sells 975 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

