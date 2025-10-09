Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.