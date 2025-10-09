SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,015 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

