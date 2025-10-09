Columbus Macro LLC Buys 769 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.83. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

