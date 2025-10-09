Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $190.22. The company has a market capitalization of $456.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

