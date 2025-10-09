InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $237,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,916,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $181,171,000 after buying an additional 1,262,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

