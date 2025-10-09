SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

