Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 275 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

