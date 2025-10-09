Hager Investment Management Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 349.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4,484.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $4,020.44 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,851.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.