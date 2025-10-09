Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 290 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.56 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.73.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

