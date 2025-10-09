Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 67,202 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,453,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.0%

ARCC stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

