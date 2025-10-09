Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,158 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4%

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.