Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.40. The firm has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $618.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

