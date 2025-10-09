Notis McConarty Edward Sells 7,221 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,008,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $116.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

