Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.6% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $509.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $292.50 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.53, a PEG ratio of 113.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.