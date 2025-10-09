InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 57,250 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 819.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,598,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 478,543 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

