Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 110.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2%

FAST stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.