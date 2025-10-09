Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $436.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.43.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,972.60. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

