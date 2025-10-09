Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 33,787 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,412.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

