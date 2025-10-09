Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $210,000 in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

