Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after acquiring an additional 229,198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,318 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $206.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

