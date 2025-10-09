Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

