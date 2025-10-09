Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

