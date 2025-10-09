Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GLD opened at $372.30 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $373.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

