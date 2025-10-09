KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.