Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 205,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

