Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

