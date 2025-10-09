Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

