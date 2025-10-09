AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,364 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

