AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $35.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

