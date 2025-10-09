HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $25,563,137. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $459.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,996.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

