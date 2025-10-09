Dohj LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $576.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.55. The firm has a market cap of $521.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

