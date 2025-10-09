Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

