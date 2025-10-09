Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of AMD opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $235.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

