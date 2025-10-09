US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

