iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $223,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $369.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

