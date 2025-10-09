US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $202,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

