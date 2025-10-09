US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

