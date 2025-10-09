Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE CHD opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

