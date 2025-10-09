REAP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

WMT opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

