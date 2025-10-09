Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 564 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

