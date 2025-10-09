The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

