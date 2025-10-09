Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,318,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Linde Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

